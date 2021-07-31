Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) PT Raised to $155.00

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential downside of 1.40% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on GRMN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America lowered Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Garmin from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Garmin from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Garmin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.67.

Shares of GRMN opened at $157.20 on Thursday. Garmin has a twelve month low of $91.84 and a twelve month high of $158.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.98. The stock has a market cap of $30.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.04.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.45. Garmin had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 23.88%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Garmin will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Garmin news, Director Philip Straub sold 5,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.74, for a total value of $853,676.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Burrell sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.06, for a total value of $21,309,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 240,135 shares of company stock worth $34,173,188. 21.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renasant Bank increased its holdings in shares of Garmin by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 3,222 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Garmin by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of Garmin by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,993 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Garmin by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Resource Group increased its holdings in shares of Garmin by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 14,054 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.47% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

