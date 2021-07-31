Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $7.11, but opened at $7.60. Garrett Motion shares last traded at $7.17, with a volume of 674 shares.

The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.56. Garrett Motion had a negative return on equity of 6.20% and a negative net margin of 2.34%.

Separately, BWS Financial assumed coverage on Garrett Motion in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

In other Garrett Motion news, major shareholder Value Master Fund Lp Attestor sold 257,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.56, for a total transaction of $2,205,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Fabrice Spenninck acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.95 per share, with a total value of $29,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 31,800 shares of company stock valued at $195,969 and have sold 698,828 shares valued at $5,859,112. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Garrett Motion stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.72. The company has a market cap of $489.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 2.24.

About Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX)

Garrett Motion Inc designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers light vehicle gasoline and diesel, and commercial vehicle turbochargers. It also provides automotive software solutions, such as automotive cybersecurity solutions, which include intrusion detection and prevention system (IDPS) and firewall, security operations center tools; integrated vehicle health management solutions; and vehicle diagnostic and prognostic solutions.

