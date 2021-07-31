Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF) Earns Neutral Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on GECFF. Societe Generale set a $158.34 price target on Gecina and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gecina from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $162.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Gecina in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Gecina in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gecina has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $160.17.

OTCMKTS GECFF opened at $158.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.68. Gecina has a one year low of $122.78 and a one year high of $163.00.

Gecina operates innovative and sustainable living spaces. The Group owns, manages and develops Europe's leading office portfolio, with nearly 97% located in the Paris Region, and a portfolio of residential assets and student residences, with over 9,000 apartments. These portfolios are valued at 20 billion euros at end-June 2020.

