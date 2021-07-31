Genasys Inc. Expected to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share (NASDAQ:GNSS)

Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Genasys in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Yang expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Genasys’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Genasys had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 8.54%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Genasys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.81.

Genasys stock opened at $5.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 0.54. Genasys has a 52 week low of $3.90 and a 52 week high of $8.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.54.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNSS. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Genasys by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 91,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Genasys by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 12,900 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Genasys by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 67,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 4,322 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Genasys by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Genasys by 307.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,917 shares in the last quarter. 55.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Genasys

Genasys is a global provider of critical communications solutions to help keep people safe. During public safety threats and critical business events, the Company?s unified platform of LRAD(TM) systems, Critical Communications as a Service software and integrated solutions provides a multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during and after crisis situations.

