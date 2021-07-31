Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Genasys had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 5.33%.

Shares of Genasys stock opened at $5.60 on Friday. Genasys has a 1 year low of $3.90 and a 1 year high of $8.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.54. The firm has a market cap of $202.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.75 and a beta of 0.54.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genasys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.81.

Genasys is a global provider of critical communications solutions to help keep people safe. During public safety threats and critical business events, the Company?s unified platform of LRAD(TM) systems, Critical Communications as a Service software and integrated solutions provides a multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during and after crisis situations.

