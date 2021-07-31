Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 169 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 12.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,540 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,329,607 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,117,461,000 after acquiring an additional 145,732 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,523,211,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,939,735 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,160,892,000 after acquiring an additional 79,686 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,234,389 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,670,993,000 after acquiring an additional 10,002 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,837,478 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,789,835,000 after acquiring an additional 10,505 shares during the period. 34.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GOOGL opened at $2,694.53 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,402.15 and a fifty-two week high of $2,765.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $1.81 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,478.83.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 97.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,000.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,127.00 to $3,424.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,746.00.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

