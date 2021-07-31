Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $2.53 Million Position in American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 252,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,785 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.23% of American Finance Trust worth $2,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in American Finance Trust by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in American Finance Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in American Finance Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in American Finance Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in American Finance Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $119,000. 52.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on AFIN shares. Colliers Securities started coverage on American Finance Trust in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised American Finance Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

NASDAQ:AFIN opened at $8.47 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.69. The company has a market cap of $921.96 million, a P/E ratio of 9.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. American Finance Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.40 and a fifty-two week high of $10.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.213 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.06%. American Finance Trust’s payout ratio is 94.44%.

American Finance Trust, Inc (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.

