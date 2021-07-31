Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 1,530 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,530 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Dover were worth $2,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DOV. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Dover by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 167,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,692,000 after purchasing an additional 40,841 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Dover by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,015,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,175,000 after purchasing an additional 270,843 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Dover in the 4th quarter worth $255,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Dover by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 19,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Dover by 279.3% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 39,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,925,000 after purchasing an additional 28,726 shares during the period. 83.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dover alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DOV. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Dover from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Dover from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Dover from $164.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Dover from $167.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dover has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.00.

DOV opened at $167.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.37. Dover Co. has a 12 month low of $101.54 and a 12 month high of $167.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $153.13.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 11.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.92%.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

Read More: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.