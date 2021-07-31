Generac (NYSE:GNRC) PT Raised to $500.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from $406.00 to $500.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.23% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Generac from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. started coverage on Generac in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $475.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Generac from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Generac from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Generac in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.13.

Get Generac alerts:

Shares of Generac stock opened at $419.36 on Thursday. Generac has a 1 year low of $151.50 and a 1 year high of $457.00. The stock has a market cap of $26.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.73, a PEG ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $390.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.04. Generac had a return on equity of 38.90% and a net margin of 16.16%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Generac will post 10.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.18, for a total transaction of $1,655,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 640,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,077,405.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 4,784 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $1,841,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,068,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,093 shares of company stock valued at $12,149,690. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GNRC. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Generac during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Generac during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 623.1% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 772.7% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of Generac during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 89.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

Featured Story: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.