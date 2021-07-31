General Electric (GE) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 2nd

General Electric (NYSE:GE) declared a dividend on Friday, July 23rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share by the conglomerate on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd.

General Electric has decreased its dividend by 95.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. General Electric has a payout ratio of 16.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect General Electric to earn $0.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.4%.

Shares of GE opened at $12.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $113.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.41, a PEG ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 1.06. General Electric has a 12 month low of $5.93 and a 12 month high of $14.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Shares of General Electric are going to reverse split on the morning of Monday, August 2nd. The 1-8 reverse split was announced on Monday, August 2nd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, August 2nd.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $18.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.96 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 3.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GE. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on General Electric from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup began coverage on General Electric in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on General Electric from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. General Electric has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.60.

About General Electric

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

