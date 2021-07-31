Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The auto parts company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Gentherm had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 22.38%. Gentherm updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of THRM stock traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $82.93. The stock had a trading volume of 322,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,722. Gentherm has a fifty-two week low of $38.19 and a fifty-two week high of $83.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.30.

In related news, VP Yijing Brentano sold 1,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $131,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul Cameron Giberson sold 841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.98, for a total transaction of $68,945.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

THRM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Gentherm from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.33.

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates through two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort system solutions, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort system solutions, including neck conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

