Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.200-$6.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.19 billion-$18.52 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.66 billion.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GPC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genuine Parts from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Genuine Parts from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $109.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Genuine Parts from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Genuine Parts currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $129.17.

GPC stock traded down $1.00 on Friday, hitting $126.92. 1,766,562 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 577,878. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $88.99 and a twelve month high of $135.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.98. The firm has a market cap of $18.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.11.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.20. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 28.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. Genuine Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Kevin Herron sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.31, for a total transaction of $330,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,819,791.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

