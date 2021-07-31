Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 264,455 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,920 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SandRidge Energy were worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SD. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in SandRidge Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in SandRidge Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of SandRidge Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SandRidge Energy by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 54,356 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 9,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of SandRidge Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. 33.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SD opened at $5.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $218.31 million, a PE ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 3.33. SandRidge Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $6.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $33.62 million for the quarter. SandRidge Energy had a positive return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 212.10%.

About SandRidge Energy

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in the United States Mid-Continent. As of December 31, 2020, it holds interest in approximately 380,000 net leasehold acres in Oklahoma and Kansas, as well as total proved developed reserves of 33.4 million barrels of oil equivalent.

