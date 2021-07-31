Geode Capital Management LLC Has $863,000 Stock Holdings in TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) by 52.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 104,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,273 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TRACON Pharmaceuticals were worth $863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $730,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its holdings in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 32.8% during the first quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 40,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 166.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,575 shares in the last quarter. 59.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TCON opened at $3.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $58.13 million, a P/E ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $1.55 and a one year high of $12.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.89.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). Sell-side analysts anticipate that TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TRACON Pharmaceuticals news, Director Saundra L. Pelletier bought 6,545 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.82 per share, with a total value of $25,001.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TCON shares. BTIG Research raised TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.80.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer and age-related macular degeneration and fibrotic diseases in the United States. Its lead clinical stage product include envafolimab (KN035), an investigational PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma.

