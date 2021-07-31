Geode Capital Management LLC Has $963,000 Position in Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH) by 42.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,818 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,386 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Priority Technology worth $963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Priority Technology by 11.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 381,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,647,000 after acquiring an additional 38,217 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Priority Technology by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 107,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 6,342 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Priority Technology by 9.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Priority Technology by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 4,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Priority Technology by 727.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 12,832 shares during the last quarter. 6.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRTH opened at $6.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $414.03 million, a PE ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.54. Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.90 and a 1 year high of $9.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.17.

Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $113.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Stephen W. Hipp purchased 45,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.60 per share, for a total transaction of $300,003.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 48,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,347.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 85.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Priority Technology in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Priority Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th.

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc provides merchant acquiring, integrated payment software, and commercial payment solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Payments, Commercial Payments, and Integrated Partners. The company offers MX product suite, including MX ISO/Agent and VIMAS reseller technology systems, and MX Merchant products, such as MX Insights, MX Storefront, MX Retail, MX Invoice, MX B2B, ACH.com, and others, which provide resellers and merchant clients a customizable set of business applications that enable business work functions and revenue performance management.

