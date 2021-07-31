George Frederick Fink Purchases 4,000 Shares of Bonterra Energy Corp. (TSE:BNE) Stock

Bonterra Energy Corp. (TSE:BNE) Director George Frederick Fink purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$5.71 per share, with a total value of C$22,828.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,286,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$24,461,554.56.

George Frederick Fink also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 28th, George Frederick Fink purchased 3,800 shares of Bonterra Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$5.77 per share, with a total value of C$21,926.00.

On Friday, July 23rd, George Frederick Fink acquired 2,000 shares of Bonterra Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$5.49 per share, with a total value of C$10,980.00.

On Wednesday, July 21st, George Frederick Fink acquired 5,000 shares of Bonterra Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$5.13 per share, with a total value of C$25,641.00.

On Friday, June 4th, George Frederick Fink acquired 3,300 shares of Bonterra Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$5.01 per share, with a total value of C$16,522.77.

On Friday, May 28th, George Frederick Fink acquired 6,000 shares of Bonterra Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$4.45 per share, with a total value of C$26,700.00.

On Tuesday, May 25th, George Frederick Fink acquired 6,000 shares of Bonterra Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$4.12 per share, with a total value of C$24,724.80.

On Wednesday, May 19th, George Frederick Fink acquired 6,000 shares of Bonterra Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$4.21 per share, with a total value of C$25,246.80.

BNE opened at C$5.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$190.14 million and a P/E ratio of -7.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$5.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.94, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.09. Bonterra Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of C$1.02 and a 12 month high of C$6.06.

BNE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Acumen Capital raised their price target on Bonterra Energy from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James raised their price target on Bonterra Energy from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Haywood Securities raised their price target on Bonterra Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. CIBC restated a “na” rating on shares of Bonterra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on Bonterra Energy to C$3.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bonterra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$4.31.

About Bonterra Energy

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium land within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

