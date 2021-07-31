George Weston (TSE:WN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

George Weston (TSE:WN) issued its earnings results on Friday. The company reported C$1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.78, Zacks reports.

TSE WN traded down C$0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$129.38. 230,893 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,281. George Weston has a 1 year low of C$91.95 and a 1 year high of C$130.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$120.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.15. The company has a market cap of C$19.66 billion and a PE ratio of 73.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. This is an increase from George Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. George Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.47%.

In related news, Senior Officer Rashid Wasti sold 8,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$119.15, for a total transaction of C$963,561.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,500 shares in the company, valued at C$1,251,068.70.

Several research firms have weighed in on WN. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$117.00 to C$121.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$131.00 to C$141.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$127.00 to C$137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of George Weston from C$138.00 to C$148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday.

About George Weston

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw), Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties), and Weston Foods. The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

