Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.20), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Getty Realty had a net margin of 50.71% and a return on equity of 11.50%. Getty Realty updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.890-$1.910 EPS.

GTY stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.59. 231,285 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,482. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 0.80. Getty Realty has a 52 week low of $24.87 and a 52 week high of $34.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.78%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Getty Realty from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Getty Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

