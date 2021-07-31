Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. Buys 679 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 10.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,170 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 5,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 8,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co raised its position in Philip Morris International by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 18,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. TheStreet raised Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.05.

PM traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $100.09. The stock had a trading volume of 3,523,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,596,468. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.53. The company has a market capitalization of $155.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.83. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $68.93 and a one year high of $100.95.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 91.56% and a net margin of 11.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. Analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 92.84%.

Philip Morris International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, June 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $7.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Philip Morris International news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $2,176,410.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.76, for a total value of $977,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,459 shares of company stock valued at $3,324,480. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

