Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 74,323 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,274,000. Masco makes up about 2.1% of Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Masco by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 548 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Masco by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 988 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Masco in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Masco in the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. 90.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Masco news, insider Jai Shah sold 30,562 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,986,530.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,143,960. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total value of $582,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 334,701 shares in the company, valued at $19,506,374.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,656 shares of company stock worth $5,340,170. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet downgraded Masco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Truist raised their target price on Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Masco from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Masco from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

Masco stock traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.71. 3,146,728 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,862,322. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.03. Masco Co. has a 12-month low of $51.53 and a 12-month high of $68.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.01 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.17, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.10. Masco had a return on equity of 379.98% and a net margin of 6.61%. On average, analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.13%.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

