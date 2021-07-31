Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. Sells 6,450 Shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 19.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,450 shares during the period. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,143 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 257.9% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,815 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HP traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,153,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 901,447. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.22. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of -10.02 and a beta of 2.27. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.87 and a 1 year high of $36.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.71.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57). Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 28.25% and a negative return on equity of 9.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -2.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is currently -116.28%.

In related news, insider Todd Willard Benson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 64,219 shares in the company, valued at $2,087,117.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.46.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

