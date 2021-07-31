Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 57.08% and a net margin of 19.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.900-$7.250 EPS.

Shares of GILD traded down $1.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $68.29. 9,619,856 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,498,431. The firm has a market cap of $85.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Gilead Sciences has a 52-week low of $56.56 and a 52-week high of $72.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.06%.

In other news, Director Richard James Whitley sold 20,282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total value of $1,309,608.74. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,404 shares in the company, valued at $3,319,156.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.36.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

