Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Givaudan SA operates as the manufacturer and supplier of fragrance and flavor products offering its products to global, regional and local food, beverage, consumer goods and fragrance companies. Its Flavour division has four business units: Beverages, Dairy, Savoury and Sweet Goods and its product range includes TasteEssential, TasteSolutions, ByNature and PureDelivery. The Fragrance Division has three business units: Fine Fragrances, Consumer Products and Fragrance Ingredients. Givaudan fragrances can be experienced in the top brands of shampoos, soaps, deodorants, body lotions, candles, air fresheners, laundry detergents and fabric softeners. Givaudan SA is headquartered in Vernier, Switzerland. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $96.89 target price on shares of Givaudan and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Givaudan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $95.03 target price on shares of Givaudan and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.45.

Givaudan stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $99.74. The company had a trading volume of 9,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,157. Givaudan has a 1 year low of $73.05 and a 1 year high of $99.96. The company has a market cap of $46.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.41 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.98.

About Givaudan

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, flavor, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industries. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance & Beauty and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division provides fine fragrances, consumer products, and fragrance ingredients and active beauty products.

