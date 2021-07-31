Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 497,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,195 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.37% of Gladstone Commercial worth $9,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOD. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 44,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 10,169 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Gladstone Commercial by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 5,662 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 154.6% during the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 35,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 21,774 shares during the period. 52.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Gladstone Commercial alerts:

GOOD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Colliers Securities started coverage on Gladstone Commercial in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Gladstone Commercial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Aegis assumed coverage on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.17.

Shares of GOOD opened at $23.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 8.57 and a quick ratio of 8.57. Gladstone Commercial Co. has a 52-week low of $15.78 and a 52-week high of $23.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.46. The stock has a market cap of $843.61 million, a P/E ratio of 1,159.00, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.03.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $34.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.63 million. Gladstone Commercial had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 6.09%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gladstone Commercial Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.1252 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.48%. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.54%.

Gladstone Commercial Profile

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through September 2020, Gladstone Commercial has paid 189 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

Featured Story: Straddles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Commercial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Commercial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.