Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that focuses on investing in and owning triple-net leased industrial and commercial real estate properties and selectively making long-term mortgage loans. Its goal is to pay our shareholders dividends on a monthly basis. Its objective is to increase the amount of dividends paid out each year. “

Get Gladstone Commercial alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Aegis began coverage on Gladstone Commercial in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Colliers Securities began coverage on Gladstone Commercial in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Gladstone Commercial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOD opened at $23.18 on Wednesday. Gladstone Commercial has a fifty-two week low of $15.78 and a fifty-two week high of $23.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.46. The company has a current ratio of 8.57, a quick ratio of 8.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The stock has a market cap of $843.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.03.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $34.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.63 million. Gladstone Commercial had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 6.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gladstone Commercial will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.1252 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.48%. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.54%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOOD. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 5,223 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 336.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 10,596 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 44,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 10,169 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 5,662 shares in the last quarter. 52.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Gladstone Commercial

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through September 2020, Gladstone Commercial has paid 189 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gladstone Commercial (GOOD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Commercial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Commercial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.