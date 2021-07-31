Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) Short Interest Up 145.0% in July

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,210,000 shares, a growth of 145.0% from the June 30th total of 1,310,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,364,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Shares of QYLD opened at $22.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.37. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.51 and a fifty-two week high of $23.58.

Get Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF alerts:

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th were given a $0.223 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 19th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.90%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QYLD. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 125.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,464,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,397,000 after acquiring an additional 295,752 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 45,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 7,365 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,084,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 121,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after acquiring an additional 18,220 shares during the last quarter.

See Also: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.