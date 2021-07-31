Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ) Short Interest Update

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 159,200 shares, a drop of 29.0% from the June 30th total of 224,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 518,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000.

BOTZ opened at $34.01 on Friday. Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF has a 12-month low of $25.11 and a 12-month high of $36.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.42.

Featured Article: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.