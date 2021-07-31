Globant S.A. Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.62 Per Share (NYSE:GLOB)

Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) – Analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Globant in a report released on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Ramnani expects that the information technology services provider will earn $0.62 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Globant’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.68 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.84 EPS.

Get Globant alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Cowen upped their price target on Globant from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. raised Globant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Globant from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.20.

Shares of NYSE GLOB opened at $239.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of 154.30 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $221.76. Globant has a fifty-two week low of $157.03 and a fifty-two week high of $244.72.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The information technology services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $270.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.64 million. Globant had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 7.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Globant by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Globant in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Globant by 378.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globant during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Globant by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 552 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 82.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers transformational programs, ROI and cost efficiency, new revenue streams, E-mission, sustainability today, up with climate, organizational design, leadership mindset and organizational upskilling, cultural strategy, talent journeys, change management, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, strategic architecture consulting, platforms evolution, and augmented composable services.

Recommended Story: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.