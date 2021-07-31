Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 19,352 Shares of Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) by 37.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,463 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,352 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Silk Road Medical were worth $3,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 5,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $284,000.

In related news, CFO Lucas W. Buchanan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total value of $449,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total value of $535,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 142,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,938,268.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,399 shares of company stock valued at $4,244,309 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

SILK opened at $50.18 on Friday. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $43.11 and a fifty-two week high of $75.80. The company has a quick ratio of 9.37, a current ratio of 10.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.09 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.58.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.06. Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 42.37% and a negative net margin of 61.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

SILK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Silk Road Medical from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Silk Road Medical in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.60.

About Silk Road Medical

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products includes ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

