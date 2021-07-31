Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $3.89 Million Stock Holdings in MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its stake in MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO) by 69.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 161,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 366,492 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in MINISO Group were worth $3,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of MINISO Group by 25.0% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of MINISO Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,644,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of MINISO Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $268,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of MINISO Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $89,274,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of MINISO Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $381,000. 10.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MINISO Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Shares of NYSE:MNSO opened at $16.89 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.69. MINISO Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $14.82 and a 52-week high of $35.21.

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $340.28 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that MINISO Group Holding Limited will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

MINISO Group Company Profile

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products in China, Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names.

