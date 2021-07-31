Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Position in Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) by 42.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 133,189 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,403 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.35% of Annexon worth $3,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ANNX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Annexon by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 60,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after buying an additional 23,131 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Annexon by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Annexon by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 2,657 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Annexon by 505.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 3,582 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Annexon by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 178,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,456,000 after buying an additional 6,435 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Annexon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Annexon presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

Shares of NASDAQ ANNX opened at $21.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $805.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.50. Annexon, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.77 and a 52-week high of $38.01.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.03). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Annexon, Inc. will post -2.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Annexon news, EVP Ted Yednock sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.49, for a total transaction of $322,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $322,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas Love sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.31, for a total value of $83,662.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,662.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,250 shares of company stock valued at $483,853 in the last quarter. 7.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune and neurodegenerative diseases. It focuses on the treatment of body, brain, and eye disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

