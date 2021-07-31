Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 363,293 Shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:PACE)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:PACE) by 1,038.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 398,293 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 363,293 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.71% of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities worth $3,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PACE. Exos Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities by 993.1% during the first quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 21,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 19,584 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities during the first quarter worth $220,000. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities during the first quarter worth $423,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities during the first quarter worth $1,472,000. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities during the first quarter worth $1,982,000. 65.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Northland Securities assumed coverage on TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of PACE stock opened at $9.97 on Friday. TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.56 and a 52-week high of $12.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $560.81 million and a P/E ratio of -3.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.00.

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities (NYSE:PACE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $34.57 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Company Profile

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as TPG Pace III Holdings Corp. and changed its name to TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp.

