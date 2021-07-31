Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 34,479 Shares of Fusion Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FUSE)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its position in Fusion Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FUSE) by 7.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 402,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,479 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Fusion Acquisition were worth $4,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Fusion Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $4,979,000. Weiss Asset Management LP increased its stake in Fusion Acquisition by 507.7% in the first quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 2,637,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203,786 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Fusion Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in Fusion Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $980,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fusion Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $229,000. 51.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:FUSE opened at $9.93 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.94. Fusion Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.68 and a 12-month high of $12.90.

Fusion Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on entering into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

