Good Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMER) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Good Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMER) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,500 shares, a drop of 47.6% from the June 30th total of 58,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,856,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Good Gaming stock traded down 0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching 0.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,349,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,109,640. Good Gaming has a 52 week low of 0.00 and a 52 week high of 0.75.

About Good Gaming

Good Gaming, Inc operates tournament gaming platform and online destination targeting esports players and participants that want to compete at the high school or college level worldwide. The company is based in Kennett Square, Pennsylvania.

