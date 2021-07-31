Good Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMER) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Good Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMER) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,500 shares, a drop of 47.6% from the June 30th total of 58,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,856,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Good Gaming stock traded down 0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching 0.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,349,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,109,640. Good Gaming has a 52 week low of 0.00 and a 52 week high of 0.75.
About Good Gaming
