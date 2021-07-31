Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) from a d rating to a b rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Goosehead Insurance from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Goosehead Insurance from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Goosehead Insurance from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set an overweight rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Goosehead Insurance presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $139.33.

Get Goosehead Insurance alerts:

NASDAQ GSHD opened at $120.19 on Wednesday. Goosehead Insurance has a 1 year low of $76.75 and a 1 year high of $174.79. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 250.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $111.90.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 25.50% and a net margin of 7.05%. On average, analysts anticipate that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Goosehead Insurance news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 20,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total transaction of $2,050,713.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,751,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,087,104,488.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mark S. Colby sold 9,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total value of $1,279,194.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,279,194. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 646,002 shares of company stock valued at $62,444,596. Corporate insiders own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GSHD. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Goosehead Insurance during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 480.6% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in Goosehead Insurance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. 47.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

Further Reading: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Goosehead Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goosehead Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.