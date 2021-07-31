GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $233.03 Million

Equities analysts expect that GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) will report sales of $233.03 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for GoPro’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $235.04 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $231.60 million. GoPro posted sales of $134.25 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 73.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that GoPro will report full-year sales of $1.12 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.15 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.34 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover GoPro.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $203.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.72 million. GoPro had a positive return on equity of 21.47% and a negative net margin of 1.38%. GoPro’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on GoPro from $7.90 to $8.90 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. GoPro has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.35.

In other news, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total value of $2,288,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 662,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,576,506.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Dean Jahnke sold 24,555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total value of $261,265.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 255,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,718,339.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 498,197 shares of company stock worth $5,337,487 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 20.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GPRO. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in GoPro by 2,023.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoPro in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of GoPro in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoPro in the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoPro in the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. 58.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ GPRO opened at $10.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.09 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.13. GoPro has a one year low of $3.74 and a one year high of $13.79.

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO7 Silver, HERO7 Black, HERO8 Black, and HERO9 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro, a subscription service that offers cloud-based storage solutions and enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content, as well camera protection plans; Quik, a video editing application; and GoPro App, a mobile app that allows users to share and edit their photos and videos.

