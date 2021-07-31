Gradient Investments LLC Boosts Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 397,477 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,193 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $8,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BSCM. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $249,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 631,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,737,000 after purchasing an additional 6,075 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $224,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 49,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 18,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000.

Shares of BSCM stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.57. 164,402 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 413,495. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.61. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $21.54 and a 52-week high of $21.91.

