Gradient Investments LLC Buys 4,132 Shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,885 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,132 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC owned approximately 0.16% of AeroVironment worth $3,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in AeroVironment by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,586,262 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $416,221,000 after purchasing an additional 140,196 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 560,739 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $65,079,000 after buying an additional 154,013 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 554,369 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $64,340,000 after buying an additional 5,099 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 443,061 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $51,422,000 after buying an additional 68,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 369,429 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,875,000 after buying an additional 31,927 shares in the last quarter. 77.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AeroVironment alerts:

Shares of AeroVironment stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $101.10. 129,779 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,630. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.31 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.77. AeroVironment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.13 and a fifty-two week high of $143.71.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $136.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.96 million. AeroVironment had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 9.42%. On average, equities research analysts expect that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. AeroVironment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.40.

In other AeroVironment news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.64, for a total value of $781,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 45,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,036,638.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.79, for a total transaction of $1,284,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 45,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,637,370.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,300 shares of company stock valued at $11,058,857 in the last quarter. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

Recommended Story: Index Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV).

Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.