Gradient Investments LLC Buys 7,403 Shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,695 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,403 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC owned 0.15% of Sprout Social worth $7,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sprout Social by 4.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 837,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,387,000 after acquiring an additional 36,789 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Sprout Social in the first quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the 1st quarter worth approximately $289,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the 1st quarter worth approximately $331,000. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the 1st quarter worth approximately $879,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total transaction of $397,452.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.70, for a total value of $367,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 224,291 shares of company stock valued at $17,462,208 over the last three months. 14.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SPT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Sprout Social from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Sprout Social from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Barclays increased their price target on Sprout Social from $77.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Sprout Social in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Sprout Social from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.50.

Shares of SPT traded down $2.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $88.84. The stock had a trading volume of 302,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,634. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.61 and a 12 month high of $95.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.42.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $40.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.73 million. Sprout Social’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

