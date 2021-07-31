Gradient Investments LLC Has $11.34 Million Stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 3.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 75,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,387 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $11,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 156.8% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.05, for a total transaction of $56,717.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 350 shares in the company, valued at $56,717.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 200,000 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.84, for a total value of $30,368,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 483,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,362,862.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 561,440 shares of company stock worth $86,744,705. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DLR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.20.

Shares of DLR traded up $3.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $154.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,819,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 981,398. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.11. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $124.65 and a one year high of $165.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $154.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($1.13). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 13.22%. Research analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 74.60%.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

