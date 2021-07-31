Gradient Investments LLC Has $3 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,230 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 34.52% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,950.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,746.00.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $21.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2,694.53. 1,278,789 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,417,884. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,402.15 and a 52 week high of $2,765.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2,478.83.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $10.13 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 97.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

