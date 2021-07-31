Gradient Investments LLC Raises Holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,962 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $10,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 90.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.00.

NYSE BAH traded down $3.90 on Friday, reaching $85.81. 1,310,703 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 551,528. The stock has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $87.38. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $74.32 and a fifty-two week high of $100.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 54.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.95%.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 42,495 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total value of $3,802,877.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 5,989 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $539,069.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,484 shares of company stock valued at $4,517,047 over the last 90 days. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

