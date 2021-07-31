Gradient Investments LLC Raises Stock Position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF)

Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 287,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 13,164 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF were worth $5,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. South Shore Capital Advisors increased its stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors now owns 20,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank grew its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 40,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP grew its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 66,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 36,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 13,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Financial Preferred ETF alerts:

PGF stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.13. The stock had a trading volume of 174,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,756. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $18.20 and a 12-month high of $19.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.14.

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

Featured Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Financial Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.