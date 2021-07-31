Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) to Issue $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

Shares of GPK stock opened at $19.17 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.86. Graphic Packaging has a 1-year low of $13.14 and a 1-year high of $19.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 3.26%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on GPK. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Graphic Packaging from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Graphic Packaging from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Graphic Packaging from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Graphic Packaging presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.38.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

