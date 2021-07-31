Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) Price Target Raised to $22.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on GPK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Graphic Packaging from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Graphic Packaging from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Graphic Packaging currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.38.

GPK traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.17. 2,879,348 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,801,009. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Graphic Packaging has a 12-month low of $13.14 and a 12-month high of $19.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.22.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.02). Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 16.04%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Graphic Packaging will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is 26.79%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 9.4% during the first quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 113,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 9,685 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 378.4% during the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 305,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,547,000 after purchasing an additional 241,601 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 20.0% during the first quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 4,273,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,615,000 after purchasing an additional 711,500 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 22.7% during the first quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the first quarter worth $13,693,000. 94.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

