Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPOR) Insider Nick Sanderson Purchases 20 Shares

Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPOR) insider Nick Sanderson bought 20 shares of Great Portland Estates stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 760 ($9.93) per share, for a total transaction of £152 ($198.59).

Nick Sanderson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 28th, Nick Sanderson bought 21 shares of Great Portland Estates stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 715 ($9.34) per share, for a total transaction of £150.15 ($196.17).

Shares of LON:GPOR opened at GBX 763 ($9.97) on Friday. Great Portland Estates Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 536.30 ($7.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 772 ($10.09). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,164.28. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.04.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a dividend of GBX 7.90 ($0.10) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This is a positive change from Great Portland Estates’s previous dividend of $4.70. Great Portland Estates’s payout ratio is -0.16%.

GPOR has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Great Portland Estates from GBX 720 ($9.41) to GBX 780 ($10.19) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Peel Hunt reiterated a “reduce” rating and issued a GBX 625 ($8.17) price target on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 829 ($10.83) price target on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on Great Portland Estates from GBX 560 ($7.32) to GBX 600 ($7.84) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 700 ($9.15) price target on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 698.63 ($9.13).

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning Â£2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

