Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Boosts Stock Holdings in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) by 24.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,015 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,993 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.05% of Fulgent Genetics worth $1,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 30.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,586,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,872,000 after acquiring an additional 601,263 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 36.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 267,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,885,000 after acquiring an additional 71,596 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 126.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 265,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,819,000 after acquiring an additional 147,894 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 0.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 186,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 23.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 168,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,297,000 after acquiring an additional 32,183 shares in the last quarter. 34.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Paul Kim sold 789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total value of $58,591.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 142,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,617,472.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jian Xie sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total transaction of $74,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 341,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,400,733.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,781 shares of company stock valued at $1,292,466 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLGT opened at $92.25 on Friday. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.07 and a 52 week high of $189.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.92.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $6.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.95 by $0.64. Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 53.91% and a return on equity of 101.08%. The business had revenue of $359.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.46 million. Fulgent Genetics’s revenue was up 4536.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fulgent Genetics

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19 testing and genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

