Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $1.43 Million Stake in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its stake in shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) by 5.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 66,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,519 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Univar Solutions were worth $1,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNVR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Univar Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,668,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Univar Solutions by 92.5% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,085,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482,982 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Univar Solutions by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,976,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,599 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Univar Solutions by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,950,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $128,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in Univar Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $16,204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Univar Solutions alerts:

In related news, Director Stephen D. Newlin sold 13,939 shares of Univar Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $376,353.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 222,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,013,008. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen D. Newlin sold 22,343 shares of Univar Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $561,032.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 250,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,286,564.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on UNVR. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Univar Solutions from $19.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Univar Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Univar Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Univar Solutions from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Univar Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.60.

NYSE:UNVR opened at $24.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 66.33, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.47. Univar Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.70 and a 12 month high of $28.00.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Univar Solutions had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 13.11%. Univar Solutions’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Univar Solutions Company Profile

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It also provides epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; chemicals and service to midstream pipeline and downstream refinery operators; and commodity and specialty products for meat processing, baked goods, dairy, grain mill products, processed foods, carbonated soft drinks, fruit drinks, and alcoholic beverage markets.

Recommended Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR).

Receive News & Ratings for Univar Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univar Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.