Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Reduces Position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 93.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,530 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 995,334 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $1,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HBI. Associated Banc Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 243.8% during the 1st quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 209,704 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after buying an additional 148,704 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 966,702 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $19,020,000 after buying an additional 53,501 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 222,179 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,370,000 after buying an additional 40,945 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 95,126 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after buying an additional 9,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 262,139 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,156,000 after buying an additional 45,617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

HBI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Hanesbrands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

In other Hanesbrands news, Director Cheryl K. Beebe bought 5,000 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.17 per share, for a total transaction of $95,850.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,939.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Joseph W. Cavaliere bought 13,675 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.76 per share, for a total transaction of $256,543.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 77,884 shares in the company, valued at $1,461,103.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HBI stock opened at $18.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of -19.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.52. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.28 and a 52 week high of $22.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.65.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.13. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 4.83% and a positive return on equity of 71.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.38%.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

