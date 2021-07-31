Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Reduces Stock Position in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its holdings in shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,149 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Kennametal were worth $1,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KMT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Kennametal during the 4th quarter valued at $21,297,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Kennametal by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,019,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $400,493,000 after acquiring an additional 291,515 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Kennametal by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 969,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,766,000 after acquiring an additional 172,267 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Kennametal by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,620,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,751,000 after acquiring an additional 161,285 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kennametal by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,978,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,092,000 after acquiring an additional 132,090 shares during the period.

Shares of KMT stock opened at $36.25 on Friday. Kennametal Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.26 and a twelve month high of $43.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 302.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 2.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.11. Kennametal had a return on equity of 4.30% and a net margin of 0.60%. The business had revenue of $484.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Kennametal Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.11%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Kennametal from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.14.

Kennametal Company Profile

Kennametal, Inc engages in the development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and solutions used in metal cutting and extreme wear applications. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure. The Industrial segment develops and manufactures tooling and metal cutting products and services.

